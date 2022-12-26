AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup: Valuable 3 points for Singapore against Myanmar

A spirited Singapore national football team did well to fight off the challenge from Myanmar as the host laboured to a 3-2 in their opening Group A match in the 2022 AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Saturday.

Ilhan Fandi, Shah Shahiran, and Shawal Anuar scored a goal each for the Lions, while Myanmar’s captain Maung Maung Lwin snatched a brace for his team.

With the win, Singapore now sits in third place with three points. Vietnam is in the second position after their 6-0 win over Laos, while Malaysia is at the top of the group following two wins, 1-0 and 5-0, against Myanmar and Laos, respectively.

Playing without their chief striker Ikhsan Fandi and midfielder Adam Swandi, with both injured due to a knee injury, the Lions found themselves a goal down in the 34th minute. Aung Kaung Mann played a through ball that sliced through Singapore’s defence and found captain Maung, who managed to steer clear of Shakir Hamzah’s tackle before blasting the ball to the top corner.

Singapore went into the break on level terms as Ilhan brought cheers to the home fans in the stands. Christopher van Huizen found space on the left, steering away from his markers before floating a tantalizing ball into the box for Ilhan, who calmly headed the ball downwards and past the hapless Burmese goalkeeper Myo Min Latt.

“I am happy with the result. We knew it would be a tough match as Myanmar is a tough team. When we conceded, we were able to overcome the negative situations and I am proud of my boys because of that,” said Singapore head coach Takayuki Nishigaya at the post-match media conference.

“Of course, there is room to grow; this is the first game and we can still improve, game by game. This competition is tough, with a game every two days, so we need to focus on recovery now.”

A rejuvenated Singapore went on the offensive after the break, and they were rewarded with a goal as they took the lead four minutes into the second half. Substitute midfielder Hami Syahin was left unmarked, and he laid the ball nicely for Shah outside Myanmar’s penalty area, and the latter sent the ball towards the goal, which goalkeeper Myo palmed into his own net.

It was 2-2 six minutes after the hour mark as Ryan Stewart fluffed his clearance straight onto Maung and Thailand’s Lamphun Warriors player made no mistake with a first-time volley to the bottom corner.

But it was all smiles not long after for Singapore head coach Takayuki as Shawal delivered the winning goal in the 74th minute. It was route one football as goalkeeper Zaiful Nizam punted a long ball upfield, which Shawal latched on to, and slammed home to the back of the net, sending wild celebrations from the home crowd.

Singapore will next travel to face Laos at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane on 27 Dec, and Vietnam will host Malaysia at the My Dinh Stadium on the same day. Singapore will play a home match three days later against Vietnam at the Jalan Besar Stadium, while Myanmar will welcome Laos to the Thuwana Stadium.

The final Group B matches will be played on 3 Dec. Singapore will take on traditional Southeast Asian rival Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, and Vietnam will face Myanmar.

