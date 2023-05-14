KF Seetoh: Home oso no privacy liao. Moral of story is what all good books say… love your neighbours

SINGAPORE: Food guru and Makansutra founder KF Seetoh weighed in recently on the issue of disputes between neighbours, saying the “Moral of story is what all good books say… love your neighbours”.

In space-challenged Singapore, disagreements between people who live close together are not at all uncommon. On his Facebook page on Thursday (May 11), Mr Seetoh posted a photo of a Straits Times article about proposed changes in policies regarding resolving community disputes.

Along with the screenshot of the ST article, Mr Seetoh also posted a photo of a news segment from CNA. At the bottom of the screen, it reads, “Officers can enter homes in neighbour dispute cases under proposed cases.”

It is proposed that public officers be granted investigation and enforcement powers to ensure people stop making noise, attend mediation sessions and follow a court order to seek psychiatric treatment.

Mr Seetoh wrote, “One national media says authorities now seek power to just enter yr house if got neighbourly disputes… the other report they wanna have power take you to mediation talk if they feel necessary. Dunno which more true.

“They also seek power to put recording devices to record your noises n groans.”

Mr Seetoh appeared to find the situation amusing. He commented: “Funny..but die la, home oso no privacy liao (already). Moral of story is what all good books say..love your neighbours, dun fight hor. Just tahan (endure or bear it).”

The Straits Times reported an eightfold increase in the monthly average of complaints about noise to the Housing Board. In 2019, there were only 400 such complaints, but this number had grown to 3,200 two years later, at a time when many were working or studying at home because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The proposed changes to the community dispute management framework were announced in a press briefing on Tuesday (May 9), and the Government is now seeking feedback regarding the proposals.

/TISG