Neighbour puts flower pots in front of HDB service risers and block others’ path

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

“They won't budge, and they have used Hokkien profanity/vulgarities towards my parents... town council is taking eons to do their job. Any way to escalate this issue?” — Resident

By Hana O
A resident took to social media to air some concerns regarding their neighbour, who allegedly placed flower pots in front of their shared corridor to obstruct their path.

Facebook page Complaint Singapore member Constance Yang highlighted their situation in a post on Sunday (May 8), asking the online community for other ways to escalate the issue because the town council (TC) is “taking aeons to do their job.”

“Neighbour from unit X placed flower pots in front of service risers, which according to TC is not allowed,” wrote Ms Yang.

“Heard from other neighbours that they purposefully put them to obstruct us lol,” she added.

The attached photo showed multiple potted plants in front of the Housing and Development Board (HDB) riser. “The HDB riser is not your personal storage space,” wrote the Tampines TC in an advisory.

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

“Your items may obstruct access to fire-fighting or fire safety provisions within the risers. The obstruction of access to breeching inlet, fire alarm panel, fire hose reel and so on is also forbidden,” the TC added.

Here’s a quick guide by the Singapore Civil Defence Force on the usage of the common corridor.

Photo: Taken from SCDF website

Photo: Taken from SCDF website

According to Ms Yang, they have tried talking to the neighbour. “Bicycle belongs to neighbour as well. This issue has been going on very long. Talking to them didn’t work. A few times, TC workers came down and were scolded by the female owner of the unit,” she noted.

“They won’t budge, and they have used Hokkien profanity/vulgarities towards my parents,” she added in another comment.

Facebook user Muhammad Faris Zaki said to try other methods, such as making the issue viral. “Email them (TC). CC MP. Make viral. Tag MP. Tag Town Council. Do everything in your power to make them feel pressured. Then you also put things in your corridor. They put pots and plants; you move them. Put your shoes. Well, what I mean is just don’t let them win and do whatever they want. I’m sure you know what to do.”

In other news, here’s an example of what happens when neighbours get along and their shared corridor transforms into a home garden. /TISG

When HDB neighbours get along & share their corridors, a beautiful home garden is born

