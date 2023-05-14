SG influencer overhears Korean men saying average-sized street dancers didn’t feel cold ‘because they were so fat’

SINGAPORE: Ms Natalie Naploes, who’s a local beauty, fashion, and lifestyle influencer, was shocked by an encounter with two men who made fatphobic comments while the were on a recent visit to Korea.

Ms Natalie Naploes recounted this incident in a May 9 (Tuesday) TikTok video which has been viewed over 440,000 times. And while the encounter she and a friend had with the men was certainly unsavory, she captioned her video by writing, “Please don’t let this one incident deter you away from visiting Korea, majority of the people there are very pleasant and friendly to foreigners.”

@naploes please don’t let this one incident deter you away from visiting korea, majority of the people there are very pleasant and friendly to foreigners. korea is a very beautiful country, i really enjoyed my time there regardless! 🙂 ♬ Chopin Nocturne No. 2 Piano Mono – moshimo sound design

“Hi, so I just came back from Korea and I’m back in Singapore now, and I just want to talk about, like, my very real experience with the fatphobia and pretty privilege in Korea,” she said.

“Every country has, like, different beauty standards but in Korea the beauty standard is, like, being a thin, pale, skinny woman. Because of the whole K-pop, like, culture in Korea, everybody’s very harsh on, like, looks and they expect you to be a certain size to fit in.”

On their visit to Hongdae, Seoul, she and her friend watched some street dancers who were wearing short shirts and crop tops, and her fiend said in English, “Oh, the weather is so cold, like, how are these dancers, like, not feeling it?”

It had been raining all week long, Ms Naploes said, making it quite cold.

At that time, there were two Korean men behind her and her friend, who looked to be in their mid-20s.

The men said, also in English, “It’s because they’re so fat. That’s why they don’t feel the cold.”

“When I tell you I never looked back so hard in my life, like, I nearly got whiplash…I just turned and I stared at the guys’ eyes. I was just appalled,” she added.

The TikTok user said the dancers were “average-sized young girls” who seemed to be roughly the same age and body type as her.

This remark, plus the fact that it had been said in English, made Ms Naploes wonder if the men were throwing shade at her as well.

“In Singapore, I would be considered an average-sized girl. But in Korea, they probably think I’m, like, overweight. This is why I fully feel for those K-pop idols with, like, body image issues and stuff…Especially for young K-pop idols. They have millions of people commenting on their bodies every single day.”

Moreover, not only did she experience seeing fatphobia firsthand, but she also witnessed pretty privilege.

“They treat you very, very differently if you’re all dolled up with makeup and wearing a nice outfit. As compared to, like, if I had my glasses on, no makeup on. They treat you so differently.”

/TISG

