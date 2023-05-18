Fiona Xie collaborative outfits now on sale

SINGAPORE: Local artist Fiona Xie has been sharing photos of her outfits in collaboration with Mugler and H&M, which dropped on the market on May 11. In one of her Instagram post captions, she stated: “Bringing fierce, daring and unapologetically bold designs to the streets of New York – H&M and Mugler are the ultimate power couple, turning heads and breaking rules.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by -fiona xie- (@xplacidacidx)

She has worn the now infamous halterneck cut-out swimsuit partnered with her mesh-panelled stirrup leggings in several of her succeeding Instagram posts for publicity. It also turns out that these photos are more like thirst traps, given that the outfit displays the curves and sexiness of her body.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by -fiona xie- (@xplacidacidx)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by -fiona xie- (@xplacidacidx)

More so as she also designed a mesh-panelled corset top which she paired with the same leggings at the collaboration’s pre-launch party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by -fiona xie- (@xplacidacidx)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by -fiona xie- (@xplacidacidx)

Netizens have commented on these Instagram posts, expressing how excited they are about the collection.

One IG user stated: “Want the whole collection!”

Another IG user remarked: “Gorgeous body and dress. Can you spill the dress?”

More IG users said: “This piece is made for you babe”, “So hot and sexy wow. Jaw on the floor”, “Omg you’re so hot I’m gonna melt”, “Spark in the dark”,”You look so fire”, “Beauty to be admired”, and “You are totally rocking that outfit, Princess Fiona.”

All of Fiona Xie’s clothing collection is now available on Singapore’s H&M website, however, many pieces are currently out of stock.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg