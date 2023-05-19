Hazelle Teo shares a tip for everyone who goes to a concert with moshpit tickets

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram reel, Hazelle Teo compiled video snippets of her fun and enjoyable experience as she attended Blackpink’s concert in Singapore. She stated in her post caption: “A night of absolute fun with my girls. I’ll remember this day for life.”

In the video, Teo explained how she prepared for the concert by having a photoshoot with her OOTD. She also bought drinks for her concert buddies. From the reel it could be seen that she had VIP tickets together with some of her local female artists and closest friends, Kayly, Natasha Alexis, Denise Camillia Tan, Chua Wei Jei, and Tay Ying. They all danced together and sang along with the crowd as Blackpink continued to perform on stage.

“My girls and I made a good decision to go to an area where there’s more space- we could actually see Blackpink better on stage! Most importantly we could breathe and have fun dancing,” she admitted.

More so, Teo shared her pro tip to everyone who wishes to watch a concert with a moshpit tickets.

She added: “Pro tip for everyone who’s got moshpit tickets: Don’t bother squeezing in the middle because all you’ll be able to see and smell are phone screens and sweat.”

Netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions in the comment section.

One IG user agreed to her tip and commented: “Ikr! Its better to move more towards the rear to see better and more space!”

Another user remarked: “Something I just wish I have so many friends if time can go back I will choose the right way.”

One more IG user observed that Teo and her friends looked like the Singaporean version of Blackpink by stating: “Just four people. Singapore’s version? 😂”

