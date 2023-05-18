Ayden Sng attends Q&A session for his movie, Seven Days; says ‘it’s an awesome experience being able to hear firsthand feedback from audience’

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, local actor Ayden Sng shared photos of the “reel talk” event for his new film, Seven Days. The session provided insights into the film and feedback from the audience who recently watched the movie.

Ayden admitted: “Turns out it was as much a Q&A for the audience as one for myself.”

He added that “it’s an awesome experience being able to hear firsthand feedback from audience”.

The actor also revealed that Grace Wu, the director of the film, asked him to do an audition just because she saw a YouTube video of him cooking beef noodles for a charity event.

He added: “What a way to land a role in a movie.”

Seven Days is a supernatural drama which revolves around a female ghost who possesses her younger brother’s body. For seven days, she resides in the body to resolve unsettled conflicts with her family.

“Fun stories aside, Seven Days is now in cinemas islandwide – the feedback from those of y’all who watched the premiere and early screenings have been so positive and we’re glad the film has touched you in meaningful ways, be it via the topic of kinship and familial love or that of finding your purpose in life,” Ayden remarked.

“DM us with the feedback – we would love to know what you think!” the actor continued.

Netizens shared their thoughts and opinions about the film and the event in the comment section.

Ayden’s fan club commented: “Some of us watched @sevendays.film for the first time while the rest watched it the 2nd time. Even the 2nd time, we still teared at some parts. Yes, we enjoyed the Q&A session very much ! It was fun ! We learnt loads which wouldn’t have been possible if we hadn’t bought tickets to Reel Talk: Seven Days.”

Local artist Das DD replied: “You all look like you guys saw your bright futures before you! It’s real soak it in.”

Another IG user mentioned: “Awesome! A great achievement and success in this Movie! Looking forward to more!”

