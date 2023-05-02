Jeremy Chan, Desmond Tan and Ayden Sng travel to Malaysia & Thailand to film their upcoming drama; the trio ate 2,000 eggs!

SINGAPORE: Local artists Jeremy Chan, Desmond Tan and Ayden Sng have been travelling to Malaysia and Thailand to film their upcoming drama, All That Glitters. In an interview with local news, 8Days, Desmond said they had formed a friendship bond.

“I think filming this drama was the most fun, because, during our time abroad, we have become very good friends and got to know each other better,” said Tan.

Chan added that his character is most different from Tan, and their chemistry enabled them to compete for Best CP (onscreen couple) at the Star Awards next year. Ayden Sng shared that he felt like a third wheel between the bromance of the two.

Chan also revealed an exciting experience that the trio encountered as they travelled.

He said: “I think the only thing that can be disclosed is that, during the filming in Malaysia and Thailand, the three of us ate at least 2,000 eggs between us… I ate about 1,000 on my own.”

Tan added: “Ayden and I each ate only half what he [Jeremy] ate, but if any chicken sees us, they should be scared and run away.”

Chan explained that for the drama, they were asked to eat ten eggs every morning to remain fit, but found it wasn’t enough, so he would buy and eat more – he ended up eating 20 to 24 eggs a day.

The three also had to go to the gym as some of their roles in the drama required them to be fitter. Ayden Sng admitted that Tan was their ‘discipline master’ and that they would not be able to consistently go to the gym every day without his help. Tan revealed that he loves going to the gym to exercise.

However, being only a satay stall owner in the drama, Ayden said: “I want to ask the production crew: I am only a satay stall owner [in the show], why do I need to have such a great physique?”

