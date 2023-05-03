Tasha Low and Rui En share a special gift with their Oppa Saranghae drama fans

SINGAPORE: Local artists Tasha Low and Rui En announced in an Instagram post that they have a special gift for the fans of their newest drama, Oppa Saranghae. This is to thank everyone who supported their show, leading to high ratings.

“We have something special for the fans of Oppa Saranghae, to thank you guys for the great ratings,” Tasha stated in her Instagram post caption.

Netizens attempted to guess what the gift was in the comment section.

One IG user said: “Something special? Fans Gathering? 😀😆”

Another IG user remarked: “IG live ?”

More IG users guessed: “YALL SHOULD DO ONE COVER OF OPPA SARANGHAE OST😭”, and “ think u two r gonna sing the song that oppa sang👀🤭”.

True enough, Tasha Low and Rui En posted a song cover for their fans to listen to and enjoy.

Similar to the previous post, this gathered comments from the fans.

A fan showed her excitement by stating: “THIS IS THE BEST COLLAB EVER😭” and “HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS SO LONG.”

“EARS MELTED,” another fan remarked.

“Ahhh the duet I never knew I needed!!! Love the both of you!!! 🙌😍,” an IG user admitted.

“Lovely duet by both of you of the OST for oppa saranghae🎤😍 Hope ya’ll do more covers together❤️,” one more IG user declared.

More users expressed their compliments to the artists: “TASHA GURLIE HAS THE SWEETEST VOCALSSSSSS LUVVVVV”, “Ruien rocks 🤘🏻”, and “So good. Miss you voice En!”

