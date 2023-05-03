Naomi Neo shares her supercar convoy experience, netizen says her life is like ‘Crazy Rich Asian Part 2’

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram reel, Naomi Neo shared her first supercar convoy experience in Dubai. Riding a red Ferrari, she and her husband went for a drive with other luxurious cars around the country. As seen in the snippets, Naomi also enjoyed her photoshoots with the branded cars in different places, wearing different outfits.

“one off the bucket list ✔️,” Naomi stated in her Instagram caption.

Netizens have commented their thoughts on Naomi’s experience in the said post. An IG user mentioned that her life is like ‘Crazy Rich Asian Part 2’ – referencing the movie.

One IG user also remarked: “how does it feel to live my dream 😩”

Another asked: “How do I become a crazy rich Asian 😭”

More IG users said: “Dubai bling vibes!!! 💎 😍”, “You worked so hard to get here ! 🔥”, “OMG Love how you shoot! So amazed”, “So nice to be richhh 😍”, and “you’re my role model 😍🔥🔥🔥”

One netizen revealed: “Getting a ferrari soon!”

Despite all the positive comments, Naomi Neo still received negative remarks from some people.

“LOL look at all the salty kiddos 🤭🤭,” an IG user commented.

“Yea. Dump the kids at home, and enjoy and show off.👏👏👏 slow clap for you . Well done,” another IG user said. This gained a reply from another netizen stating: “hello brother I also slow clap for u for getting up in the morning everyday and being a sour grape in this society.”

Just like in her other Instagram posts, Naomi Neo did not reply to any of the comments.

