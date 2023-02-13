‘Trash bags for shoes’ – Netizen commented on Naomi Neo’s night fit

SINGAPORE – Naomi Neo recently shared a photo of her night fit in her Instagram. She was wearing a black halter top, a black mini skirt, and knee-high black leather boots. In the background were a number of supercars of Singapore in various vibrant colors.
“the other night,” Naomi captioned her post.
Netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions about Naomi and her outfit in the comments section.
One IG user remarked on her shoes, saying: “Trash bags for shoes. That’s a new fashion statement”.
Another IG account commended her hairstyle and asked: “Do you have a hair tutorial for this?”
One more IG user said: “Love the colours”, while others described her as having that “Main character energy!”
Many also expressed their love and admiration to Naomi by commenting: “i love you…”, “Love u naomi”, “Beautiful”, “Cuutie”, and the likes.
Naomi Neo did not reply to any of the comments in her Instagram post.
