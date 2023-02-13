‘Trash bags for shoes’ – Netizen commented on Naomi Neo’s night fit

SINGAPORE – Naomi Neo recently shared a photo of her night fit in her Instagram. She was wearing a black halter top, a black mini skirt, and knee-high black leather boots. In the background were a number of supercars of Singapore in various vibrant colors.

“the other night,” Naomi captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naomi Neo 梁文珊 (@naomineo_)

Netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions about Naomi and her outfit in the comments section.

One IG user remarked on her shoes, saying: “Trash bags for shoes. That’s a new fashion statement”.

Another IG account commended her hairstyle and asked: “Do you have a hair tutorial for this?”

One more IG user said: “Love the colours”, while others described her as having that “Main character energy!”

Many also expressed their love and admiration to Naomi by commenting: “i love you…”, “Love u naomi”, “Beautiful”, “Cuutie”, and the likes.

Naomi Neo did not reply to any of the comments in her Instagram post.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg