Singer-songwriter Boon Hui Lu acts in her first drama in 17 years

SINGAPORE: In a recent interview with local news site AsiaOne, singer-songwriter Boon Hui Lu shared that she is acting in her first drama after 17 years. The drama, Till The End, is a series that tackles death and the supernatural realm. The interview revolved around the singer’s perspective on life and death.

Boon Hui Lu stated: “I feel life is about being regretful all the time because, in every moment of our lives, we are making decisions, regardless of how small or big they are.”

She added: “With every decision made, we have given up other possibilities and outcomes. So, we should be more forgiving towards our choices and commit to them.”

In the drama, her character experiences many setbacks because she is able to see spirits. She is also cautious about associating her life with these supernatural creatures. She is involved in a love triangle in the series with the characters played by Romeo Tan and Richie Koh. By the end of the story, they will try to resolve the conflicts between the living and the dead.

Her character learns to say “sorry”, “thank you” and “I love you” when the story is about to end.

When asked if she is also learning and applying this lesson to her own life, Boon Hui Lu admitted that she would say “sorry” to her siblings because of their petty fights when they were still children. She would also say “thank you” to her parents for their love and guidance, and “I love you” to her fiancé for accepting her good and bad days.

There has been a lensing ceremony for the drama, Till The End, which was attended by the cast: Kym Ng, Boon Hui Lu, Richie Koh, Romeo Tan, and Choo Hou Ren. A lensing ceremony is a Mediacorp ritual, especially for big projects such as filming an entire drama series which involves hundreds of cast and crew members.

