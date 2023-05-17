DJ Jade Rasif shares photos of her ATV ride; netizen says wearing white shoes on ATV is illegal

SINGAPORE: In a recent Instagram post, DJ Jade Rasif shared some photos of her trip to Treasure Bay Lagoi, Indonesia. She stated in her post caption that her June holidays plans started early for she went jungle quad biking, stayed in a luxurious campsite, ate seafood barbeques and nasi gorengs, and did water sports.

The photos revealed how she rode an ATV, wearing a bikini and a white polo. However, netizens were shocked to see that she was also wearing white shoes despite the muddy trails.

Netizens have expressed their thoughts and opinions on Jade wearing white shoes during such activity in the comments section.

One IG user stated: “White shoes on ATV is illegal”, which gained a reply from Jade saying: “yeah if I made a list of top 5 regrets….” A reply was made by another user which remarked that Jade can always buy a new pair of white shoes.

Another IG user became concerned with the white shoes and commented: “Amazing how you manage to keep your shoes white”, and Jade replied with: “they were not white by the end of this.”

One more user commented: “Taking the road less traveled, I see. Well, No mud, no fun.”

Another user stated: “Might wanna wear butt protector on the ATV”

There was a comment as well stating: “Huge lagoon …swim a few lazy laps” which Jade replied with: “we did the giant bouncy ninja warrior course.”

In the same post, Jade also shared pictures of the room where she stayed during her stay in the luxurious campsite – with a lit up chandelier. There was also a video snippet on how they cooked their seafood barbeques during the night.

