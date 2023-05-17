Das DD and Chiou Huey did not enter showbiz to get famous; they say it’s not their goal

SINGAPORE: In a recent interview with local news site AsiaOne, Das DD and Chiou Huey revealed what being famous means to them. The two actor-hosts for MediaCorp’s newest game show, That Free Money Show, admitted that they did not enter the world of showbiz for fame.

Chiou Huey stated: “At the end of the day, fame, money, and power are not the goal. I think it’s kind of our learning journey or process, but it’s not what we should be focusing on.”

Das DD added: “For sure, I never came into this industry wanting to be famous. I just thoroughly enjoyed doing what I do. But at the same time, I guess fame is the byproduct of this industry. The goal was never to become famous because honestly if you want to become famous, you can do a lot of random, weird things.”

Recently, Das made history by becoming the first Indian nominee and winner of Best Rising Star at the Star Awards 2023. Chiou Huey appeared with local artist Rebecca Lim in the Mediacorp drama Soul Doctor last year.

Chiou Huey spoke about the importance of perseverance. “Continue grinding, even though nobody might see it… you are perfecting your craft, yourself, and your mentality. There’s a reason why some people take a decade to become famous, while others just need a year. There’s so many life lessons to learn – not just about faith or money,” she remarked.

When asked about their specific goals, both artists said what they wanted to do.

Chiou Huey stated: “I would like to do more hosting and eventually become a host for the National Day Parade (NDP). I’d be very proud of that as a Singaporean, and it would also be one of the climaxes of my year.”

Das DD also wants to host the NDP. He also hopes to have his own talk show and it would be similar to a late-night show.

