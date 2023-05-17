Dee Kosh reveals the 3 most popular local female celebrities among Changi Prison inmates

SINGAPORE: In a recent interview with influencer Xiaxue, former Singaporean DJ and YouTuber Dee Kosh named the local female celebrities popular among Changi Prison inmates.

Dee Kosh could name them from his time in prison. He was sentenced to eight months in prison in August 2022 for sexual offences against underaged boys. His sentence ended in March 2023, and he is back on social media, sharing his experiences inside the prison walls.

Sonia Chew is the third most popular female celebrity among prison inmates, according to Dee Kosh.

He said: “So at number three, it’s a bit odd to me because [she’s not that attractive to me], but she’s on a lot of magazine covers, so it makes sense. Sonia Chew. People love Sonia Chew. In fact, when they heard that I used to do radio, they [started asking me how she is] in real life.”

Xiaxue was able to guess the most popular female celebrity among the inmates – ex-Mediacorp actress Fiona Xie.

Xiaxue remarked: “It’s very weird because it [has to be] very old magazines.”

Dee Kosh replied that Fiona Xie is still doing magazine shoots, that’s why everyone admires her inside the prison.

The second most popular female celebrity is a good friend of Xiaxue’s — the heiress Kim Lim.

Dee Kosh admitted: “She’s not an actress, not a model, but she is everywhere in prison. They make paper fans out of her magazine features. They make stickers. People say like ‘this is gonna be my future wife’, ‘when I go out I’m gonna marry her’. Then when she announced her divorce, they were like ‘Wa! I got a chance’.”

Xiaxue remarked: “You know the thing about Kim is that she’s not particularly cutesy, like she’s not the sweet girl-next-door, but she’s sultry.”

Watch the full episode of Dee Kosh’s interview with Xiaxue here:

