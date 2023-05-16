‘Imagine some blinks didn’t get a ticket coz of people like this,’ Man playing Angry Birds during BLACKPINK concert upsets fans

SINGAPORE: BLACKPINK, arguably the biggest K-pop girl group in the world, was in Singapore last weekend, much to the great delight of their fans, collectively known as Blinks.

Thousands and thousands of people enjoyed seeing Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose at the National Stadium on May 13 and 14, but one concertgoer’s interests obviously lay elsewhere.

One man preferred playing Angry Birds to watching BLACKPINK strut their stuff, much to the shock and dismay of others.

TikTok user @pollutedhq uploaded a video of a man busy on his mobile phone while others were rocking out.

“fr bro beside me playing angry birds at BP concert,” he wrote on the 12-second clip.

Well, maybe not everyone is a fan.

“Prob forced to buy tickets and go,” wrote one commenter.

Another seemed almost offended, writing, “Imagine some blinks or one blink didn’t get a ticket coz of people like this.”

One woman who could obviously relate chimed in “This is the reason why I did not bring my bf to the concert. My only contribution to help my FELLOW REAL BLINK.”

Other TikTok users were more amused, however.

But when the video was shared on Instagram on the @sgfollowsall account, some netizens seemed to scold the non-fan.

“Why can’t he just enjoy the present moment?? If you’re there just to play your phone games, give your tickets to others who want to be in the concert.”

“if he was forced by his gf , he would at least show a little effort to appreciate it ? the tix for sure cost alot & playing games during an amazing show like that shows a lil disrespect towards his “gf” & blackpink,” another wrote.

/TISG

