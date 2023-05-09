From K-Pop singer to fashion designer: BLACKPINK Jennie launches her limited capsule collection with Calvin Klein

Blackpink singer and member Jennie has become a fashion designer. She recently launched her capsule collection with the brand Calvin Klein. After she became a brand ambassador of Calvin Klein, all her product endorsements received a lot of attention from the public.

Calvin Klein entitled the collaboration “Jennie for Calvin Klein.”

The entire collection consists of outfit inspirations from Jennie’s daily fits, which include underwear sets, jeans, T-shirts, fleeces, and sweaters. She incorporated her personal style and creativity into the minimalist design of the pieces, for example, highlighting the classic beauty of black and white and pastel palettes created by the singer herself. She also used her handwriting to restyle and reshape the Calvin Klein logo.

The photo advertisement of the clothing pieces exhibits the beauty of the collection. The photos were taken by Korean photographer Hong Jang Hyun and captured the singer’s sexiness and elegance.

Netizens expressed their excitement when they saw Jennie’s first-ever capsule collection.

One IG user commented: “WE’VE BEEN WAITING FOR JENNIE X CK COLLECTION.”

Another user remarked: “Jennie for calvin klein..highlight of the year.”

One more IG user declared: “Ready to spend our money for the upcoming Jennie x CK collection.”

More users mentioned: “We will all be buying”, “Jennie dominates the fashion industry”, “The color of the collections are so pretty!! I can’t even choose”, and “Jennie and Calvin Klein collaborations are crazy.”

The limited-edition capsule collection will be available to the public on May 10.

