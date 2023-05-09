TikToker Kiaraakitty tells all her “parent’s generation” to “shut the hell up” for telling her to cover up her sleeveless bodycon dress

SINGAPORE: In one of her recent TikTok videos, content creator Kiaraakitty shared how much she despises her parent’s generation. She said was also told by her father to cover up while wearing a red sleeveless bodycon dress.



“I really despise my parents generation, they really need to shut the hell up with how we should dress. I can’t wait for the new gen to take over the world,” she said in her video caption.

She added: “I cannot stand my dad asking me to cover up even in this dress like seriously…”

Netizens expressed their thoughts in the video’s comments section.

One TikTok user admitted: “Think it’s not generation issue; more like morality and sensibility, too.”

Another netizen said: “You need not understand what your parents say, until the day you finally do. It is normal but it might be too late.”

One more user remarked: “Don’t worry, the new gen would expect you not to wear anything.”

A concerned netizen declared: “I think they just want the best for you even though you think you can do everything by yourself.” This comment received a reply from another netizen saying: “Agreed, because she has not been old before, but parents have been young before.. Wait till she gets old and then her tune will be different.”

More users commented about the generation back then: “People of that generations failed to teach proper decency, modesty and humility while working so hard to raise the next generation”, “They’re projecting because they’re salty about not being young and pretty anymore. And they weren’t courageous enough to be themselves the way you are”, and “It’s a nice dress. We all have differences in opinions, just agree to disagree.”

