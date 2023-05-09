Fann Wong and Jeanette Aw to host variety baking show Crème De La Crème 2

SINGAPORE: Local artists Fann Wong and Jeanette Aw are hosting the second season of the local bake-off reality show, Crème De La Crème. This show is the first local baking competition highlighting the challenges in creating and presenting different styles of delicious and irresistible desserts. At the same time, contestants can share baking tips with the audience.

In the first season, culinary student Shawn Pang wowed the esteemed panel of judges for the show — Fann Wong, Jeanette Aw, Chef Janice Wong, Chef Daniel Tay and Rebecca Lim — and walked home with a grand prize of S$10,000 cash.

Shawn Pang’s winning dessert was his version of ‘A Pot of Rice’, made of meringue, goji berries, and Japanese rice cooked in longan bubble foam. He also served a century egg polenta tart.

He said in an Instagram post regarding the show: “I am, on hindsight, thankful for this round because I’m reminded that I’ve still got a long road ahead. The learning never ends and I know i’ve got to keep working hard, reading, testing/ adjusting recipes, and continue with the pursuit of new knowledge. However far I’ve come, I know i’m still a work in progress and am happy to be so.”

The show is currently seeking participants for season 2. Individuals with a baking talent may email their personal information, including their name, age, contact number, proof of baking experience and recent photos, to cremedelacreme2@mediacorp.com.sg. Potential contestants will be able to become the grand winner of Crème De La Crème 2 and win generous prizes. The deadline for registration is May 31. Take note that the top 12 participants of the previous season are not eligible to participate.

All season 1 episodes of Crème De La Crème are available for preview on meWATCH. Watch the first episode here.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg