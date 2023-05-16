Rebecca Lim shares photos from her honeymoon trip; netizen says she’s prettier now that she’s married

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, local artist Rebecca Lim shared various photos of her and her husband enjoying their honeymoon trip to the Fountains Abbey in the United Kingdom. She stated in her post caption: “Exploring the English North.”

The photos display Rebecca smiling while holding a small yellow flower in front of the buildings and ruins. Some show her happily posing while admiring the view, and one shows her husband sitting on a bridge and looking down.

Other local artists replied to the Instagram post.

Artist Romeo Tan commented: “enjoyyyyyyyy”

Content Creator Willabelle Ong remarked: “What a cutie”

Netizens also expressed their thoughts and opinions in the comments section.

One IG user said Rebecca has grown prettier after marriage. The commenter said: “After merried more pretty sis.”

Another IG user mentioned the beauty of the place, commenting: “I love ancient buildings! So much character and history.” This comment gained a reply from Rebecca, who said: “Me too! Magnificent!”

Some users wished Rebecca and her husband a happy trip and honeymoon, stating: “Have A Beautiful And Blessed Honeymoon!”, “Have fun Rebecca 💙💛🖤💚❤️”, “pretty!! Have fun exploring!! ❤️”, and “pretty as always, enjoy your holiday!!”

More users commented: “You are so beautiful! Your smile is the sweetest. Love it”, “Beautiful scenery!”, “Great Leftover Historical Sites..”, “So beautiful… surroundings and the person in it~~”, and “Hope You’re Having A Good Day.”

Rebecca Lim and her husband, Matthew Webster, tied the knot on November 27, 2022, at Ritz-Carlton, a luxury hotel in Singapore.

