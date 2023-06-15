DJ Jade Rasif announces her remaining weekend tour dates

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, DJ Jade Rasif informed her followers of the remaining dates for her tours before summer 2023. She also thanked them for supporting her in every show she made. In her post, Jade stated, “Thank you so much for your support last weekend as always!!! This weekend is my last batch of tours before summer 23 ♥️”

Jade Rasif also enumerated the dates and places of her upcoming shows in the caption. The DJ will have one in Golden Tiger Kemang on June 15 and in Golden Tiger Grand Opening, Bandung, on June 16. Further, she will have a show at The H Club SCBD in Jakarta on June 17 and at Don Julio 1942 Launch, Singapore, this coming June 22 and 23.

Netizens expressed their opinions in the comments section.

Tyren Rasif commented: “GO SIS😍😍🔥🔥”

One IG user remarked: “What a beautiful!! See you soon at GT Bandung 🔥”

More IG users stated: “goddess”, “twice the perfection 💯💯💯”, “Beautiful as always!!❤️❤️❤️✨️”, “DJ JADE RASIF IS DA BEST!” and “Hustle!”

