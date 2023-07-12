Cast of Mediacorp’s Shero shares memorable moments as series come to an end

SINGAPORE: As Mediacorp’s newest drama series, Shero, ended, some cast members shared their memorable experiences and unforgettable moments during the shoot with their co-actors on their respective Instagram accounts.

Priscelia Chan posted several IG posts to commemorate the last episode of the series. In her post caption last July 7, she stated, “Last episode of #MediacorpShero tonight. It had been an exciting and wild ride. Thank you for supporting SHERO 😊😎❤️🌻✨️Available on MeWatch”

She also mentioned: “#MediacorpShero 😎🌹 Some heartfelt moments… It had been fun and refreshing to play this character.”

Actress Tay Ying expressed in her IG account: “We officially close the #Shero chapter. Thank you for supporting this series ❤️🙏🏻”

More so, Cheryl Chou admitted in her version of her post: “Thank you for being my light. It was a good run”.

Netizens stated their reactions and thoughts in the comment sections of the IG posts.

One IG user said: “There is so much to develop for the characters… pity the story just ends rather quickly and only 20 episodes”.



Another IG user remarked: “Worth a season 2! I enjoyed this SO much! Can’t wait to see you in future dramas!”

More IG users declared: “Not bad is a nice show 👏”, “Really a wonderful show! Hope got part 2 😍❤️🔥”, and “It’s really a gd drama , will definitely support the last few episodes🙌 ❤️”

