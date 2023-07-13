Filipino Taylor Swift fans lead the pack to Singapore—driving demand for hotel accommodations for Eras Tour dates

SINGAPORE: Travel website Agoda noted in a press statement on Wednesday (Jul 12) that the demand for accommodation in Singapore has increased, driven by Taylor Swift fans from other Asian countries.

Singapore is the only South East Asian stop on the pop superstar’s The Eras Tour. Swift will be playing in six shows at the National Stadium on March 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9 next year.

The only other country in Asia she will be performing in is Japan. This led to disappointment from millions of her Asian fans, who have gone on to join queues to get tickets to Eras Tour dates.

Agoda said there had been a surge in searches for demands and other accommodations in Singapore among platform users after Swift made public her tour schedule in Singapore.

Filipino fans top the number of those searching for places to stay if they’re lucky enough to get tickets, followed by Swifties from Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

In a similar vein, the demand for accommodation in Singapore for January next year coincides with the dates that Coldplay will be performing. The British band has scheduled concerts for January 23, 24, 26, 27, 30, and 31, 2024, also at the National Stadium.

Agoda said that based on user data from June 18 to 20, searches for those dates rose by 8.7 times compared to the previous week.

However, for Coldplay, Indonesians had the most number of searches, followed by people from Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei, the United States, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, China, and Australia.

The Business Times reported on June 30 that hotels had already increased prices for the period around Swift’s Singapore concert dates, with some three and four-star hotels raising prices by more than 20 per cent.

Earlier this month, Swifties showed how enterprising they could be in searching for ways to catch one of the concerts, including going as the date of a UOB cardholder. /TISG

