Singaporean singles looking for ‘UOB Credit/Debit cardholder’ to be their date to attend Taylor Swift’s concert

SINGAPORE: The number of singles who say they’re looking for partners who are United Overseas Bank (UOB) Credit or Debit card holders has suddenly grown on Twitter, not because UOB is necessarily better than other banks.

UOB held a The Eras Tour ticket pre-sale on Wednesday, two days before the public can buy them on July 7 at noon, with cardholders in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam eligible for the pre-sale.

When pop megastar Taylor Swift set off a frenzy last month by announcing that she’d be coming to Singapore for six shows in March of next year, with Japan as the only other stop on The Eras Tour, fans from Malaysia, The Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia gave a collective groan. They now have become more enterprising in searching for ways to catch one of the concerts. Including going as the date of a UOB cardholder.

Many posts follow the same formula, with the post author telling his or her age and hobbies. For some reason, most posts say, “Can afford to live in this economy.”

The qualities they’re often looking for are “SG/MY or JPN” resident and “OB Credit/Debit cardholder.” Everything else, well, doesn’t seem to matter that much.

Some indicate that either a male or female partner will do.

And yes, there are posts from both females and males.

The bank said that sign-ups for their cards increased by 45 per cent after the pre-sale promo was announced.

Over one million virtual queue numbers were issued at the UOB pre-sale, which sold out in three hours. However, cardmembers can still buy tickets from a reserved sale on Friday.

This now leads up to the question, will any of the hopefuls on Twitter be able to find a date and get to The Eras Tour?

And in case you’re a UOB cardholder and were one of the lucky ones who were successful in the pre-sale AND are looking for a date, the one you’re looking for may just be out there!

