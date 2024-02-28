SINGAPORE: Excited Swifties were all over TikTok on Tuesday afternoon (Feb 27) as the most popular pop star across the globe landed in Singapore four days before her first concert, which is scheduled to be held later this week.

“MOTHER IS HERE. IM NOT OK. WE ARE BREATHING THE SAME AIR,” wrote a TikTok user who goes by @_aysilah. Her 15-second video of what appears to be Swift’s plane landing at Seletar Airport has been viewed over 186,500 times in the past 12 hours, even though there’s no sign of Swift herself.

Dozens of fans flocked to Seletar Airport, hoping to catch a glimpse of Swift, 34, through heavy barricades. The singer arrived in Singapore shortly past 5 pm after leaving Australia earlier that day.

Swift will play six sold-out concerts at the National Stadium from March 2 to 9, with around 300,000 tickets sold.

As Singapore is the only stop in Southeast Asia on The Eras Tour, Swifties from other countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines will be coming in droves in the next few days.

“Mother has arrived in singapore! have a good time in sg!” wrote another TikTok user, @spideyperry.

However, his video showed no sign of the pop sensation as it only showed the convoy of large black vehicles that transported Swift and her team.

And despite Swift’s absence in @spideyperry’s video, his confident declaration that “mother is here,’ is likely to have helped drive up the number of people to have seen the video to nearly 300,000.

In another video, which showed Swift’s privately chartered plane landing, some TikTok users tried to guess which hotel the singer was staying at, and one commented that the umbrellas used to shield her and her entourage were a giveaway.

Other commenters, however, made an appeal for fans to respect boundaries and give Swift privacy. They cited “Miss Americana,” the Netflix documentary starring Swift, wherein she expressed the desire for privacy.

In January, a man who had a history of stalking Swift was held without bail after getting arrested three times near her home in New York.

And on Tuesday (Feb 26), it was reported that Swift’s father had been accused of assaulting a photographer after the singer’s final concert in Australia. The incident is under investigation.

“Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water,” a representative for Swift said in a BBC report. /TISG

