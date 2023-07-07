Jade Seah talks about her insecurities; she suffered from a broken nose and thought of getting it done

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, Jade Seah talked about her experience of having her nose broken after an accident in an episode of Wonder and Wellness. She shared that many of her friends asked if she would ‘get work done’ on her nose because insurance covered it, and she did think about it.

In her post, she said, “To get work done or not? 🙈 Slightly shy to admit I’d actually considered it after suffering a broken nose from a freak wakeboarding accident.”

Jade also added that she is happy with her looks and wants to age gracefully.

“I still have my insecurities, even if it isn’t always apparent because #fakeittillyoumakeit with confidence, lol”, she remarked.

The people she was talking to in the video, including the Singaporean personality Sheila Sim, mentioned that Jade Seah would look like a woodpecker or a witch if her nose were done.

Curious about what her followers think about getting work done with their looks, Jade encourages everyone to express their thoughts about this subject.

Netizens commented on Jade’s post.

One IG user admitted: “You’re nose looks fine! No need to change!”

In another Instagram post shared by Wonder and Wellness account, Jade and Sheila also conversed about ageing gracefully in the same episode. They also tackled self-care practices, a healthy mindset, and how to have a transformative journey with wisdom and humour.

Netizens also commented on the post to express how they liked it.

“Love this conversation!!!!! It’s so needed!” one commenter stated.

“It’s true that youth have more value. The younger you look, the more value you have. Man and woman, the same. But again, aging is inevitable. I have seen people in their 50s still looking good”, said another IG user.

