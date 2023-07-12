Meet the newest Top 18 chefs competing for MasterChef Singapore!

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, the admins of Mediacorp shared the Top 18 contestants that would be battling as team groups for the upcoming Season 4 of MasterChef Singapore.

The post’s caption stated: “For the FIRST TIME EVER, 18 talented home cooks will be divided into 3 teams of 6, each led by one of our resident judges – Chefs @audramorrice, @bjornshen and Damian D’Silva. MasterChef Singapore is back with a twist, igniting the kitchen with team battles and Singaporean flavours! 🔥”

These talented cooks were diverse as they came from different occupations. They are all fighting for the title as they showdown in the kitchen, spearheaded by three of the most talented Singaporean experts.

There will be three teams competing, and each team consists of 6 members. The teams are classified by colour: Team Audra is Yellow, Team Bjorn is Red, and Team Damian is blue.

For Team Audra, her cooks consist of a digital marketer named Dheive Uthaman, an F&B owner named Inderpal Singh, a marketing consultant named Jacky Tan, a food start-up owner named Louise Yuan, a business manager named Mandy Kee, and an administrative officer named Tina Amin.

Team Bjorn, his members are aerospace engineer Aretha Law, account director Divya Tolath, homemaker Esther Aw, shipbroker Jonathan Ng, student Lin Zi Xuan, and student life manager Saza Faradilla.

Last but certainly not least, the cooks for Team Damian are spice maker Aameer Ailmchandani, former flight attendant Aizat Haikal, law trainee Amanda Chia, former pharmacist Reuben Wong, urban planner Sharmaine Toh, and home-based baker Tham Jun Gui.

MasterChef Singapore Season 4 will premiere on Aug 9, 8:30 pm on meWATCH.

Visit go.mediacorp.sg/mw if you want to know more!

