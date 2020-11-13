‘Uncle’ from jewellery shop allegedly shouts at customer for touching a crystal bangle while window shopping

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A member of the public took to social media to complain about an uncle working at a jewellery shop allegedly shouting at the customer for touching one of the items on display.

On Thursday (Nov 12), Facebook user YA TI shared a post in Complaint Singapore‘s page regarding her experience with a jewellery shop located at Kallang Bahru. According to Ms YA TI, the uncle working at Tyan Ann Goldsmiths & Jewellery had allegedly treated her rudely after inspecting some of the jewellery on display.

“I passed by the goldsmith shop, and I saw a crystal bangle, and I want to buy it,” wrote Ms YA TI. She noted that she picked one design in particular and touched it. “This uncle suddenly so angry (sic) and shout (sic) at me said (sic) if you want to buy just buy. Don’t touch it and choose the bangle.”

“And he told me if you don’t want to buy don’t come to his shop. So rude and this is a way the uncle treat the customer,” she added. She mentioned she would never patronise the shop again after such treatment.

With over 270 comments to date, members from the online community urged extra patience be extended to business owners facing difficulty amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “Probably stressed out due to the current economic situation,” said Facebook user Suhaimi Ramli. “Some people aren’t able to control certain pressure, and unfortunately, you are there at the wrong time.”

Facebook user Kismis Kamsan highlighted that the ongoing pandemic calls for extra precautions when it comes to contamination risks. “For now I think better refrain from touching anything. Less contact, less contamination, less job for him to do having to clean or sterilise. Something must’ve happened to make him behave that way, and you are there for him to vent. Maybe he felt remorseful afterwards.”

A few shared the same sentiments as Ms YA TI and found it strange that they could not hold an item they were interested in getting.

“It’s strange but happened a few times,” commented Foo Say Meng. “We are buying something expensive and yet cannot hold and inspect it. Want to touch? Must buy first.” The concerned citizen couldn’t comprehend the concept behind the rule. He added that their experience was before the pandemic, although unclear if it happened at the same jewellery shop.

