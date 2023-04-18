Stories you might’ve missed, April 18

‘Toast Box gonna bankrupt us peasants…’ — High prices of laksa, curry, shock netizens

SINGAPORE: A photo from the menu of Toast Box has been making the rounds on social media recently, with netizens appearing to be shocked at the high prices. “Toast Box gonna bankrupt us peasants…” wrote one Reddit user on Saturday (Apr 15), while a post on the Singapore Incidents Instagram account was captioned “You need at least $10 to eat a meal at Toastbox 😑😑😑.” Read more here…

PM Lee & Ho Ching spotted in Geylang Serai Bazaar

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife, Madam Ho Ching, were recently seen at the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar.

A video of PM Lee and Mdm Ho was shared on the Singapore Incidents Facebook and Instagram pages. They appear to have chosen to keep masking while out in public.

Read more here…

Bus driver breaks down in tears after windshield cracks, says he can’t afford to pay for damage

SINGAPORE: A video on TikTok of a bus driver weeping and clutching his head after the front windshield was badly cracked went viral, getting over two million views in a few days. A TikTok user who goes by @rbtladwh00 posted the video showing the uncle with his head down on the steering wheel of the bus and a kind commuter who appeared to comfort him. The video also shows a female passenger with some tissues nearby.

Jamus Lim: Singapore’s poor citizens are struggling despite nation’s wealth; need to establish poverty line

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) called for the establishment of an official poverty line in Parliament on Monday (Apr 17), arguing that it needs to “go beyond just crude basic needs of housing, food and clothing”.

As a country gets richer, what is perceived as a basic need changes, giving the example of a smartphone, which people need to access many government services, said Assoc Prof Lim.

Read more here…

Desperate maid seeks employer who can pay off her 2 months loan, says she doesn’t have rest or freedom with current family

SINGAPORE: A maid took to social media, desperately looking for a new employer willing to pay off her remaining loan.

In a post to a support group for domestic helpers, the maid wrote: “I’m looking for an employer who wants to pay my 2 months deduction… because I don’t have freedom here”. She added that she was unhappy because she did not have rest after completing her list of tasks. The helper also wrote that she had no freedom because the family would not allow her to go out, even on her days off.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg