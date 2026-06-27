SPF: Man, 31, was arrested within a day in Singapore for allegedly molesting 11-year-old female victim in Woodlands Drive 50

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of outrage of modesty after an 11-year-old girl was allegedly molested in Woodlands, according to the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

The police said they received a report at about 8:30 p.m. on June 23 that an unknown man had allegedly molested the girl in the vicinity of Woodlands Drive 50.

Police identified the suspect within a day

According to the SPF, officers from the Woodlands Police Division and the Criminal Investigation Department conducted follow-up investigations after the report was filed.

Using images captured by Police cameras, investigators identified the suspect and arrested him within a day of receiving the report.

The fast arrest demonstrates how police investigations and surveillance footage can help identify suspects quickly after incidents are reported.

Man to be charged in court

The 31-year-old is scheduled to be charged in court today (June 26) with outrage of modesty under Section 354A(2)(b) of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, the offence carries a jail term of between three and 10 years, as well as caning.

The SPF said it takes a zero-tolerance approach towards physical contact offenders who prey on unsuspecting victims and threaten the safety of the community. It added that offenders will be dealt with firmly under the law.

Police advise victims to report incidents promptly

The police urged victims of molestation to get away from the alleged offender and contact the police as soon as it is safe to do so.

The SPF also advised victims to remember details that may help investigators, including the suspect’s appearance, clothing, the time of the incident and its location.

Prompt reporting and accurate information can help investigators identify suspects and speedily move cases forward. Timely reports and available evidence are important tools in supporting police investigations.

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