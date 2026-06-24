Indian national man gets 6 months’ jail for molesting Singapore Airlines stewardess while his friends just laughed in response

SINGAPORE: An Indian national has been sentenced to six months’ jail after molesting a Singapore Airlines stewardess during a flight to Singapore and later following her into a confined galley area despite repeated warnings to stay away.

The man, 35-year-old Akash Tiwari, was also ordered to pay about S$1,270 in compensation to the victim. The amount covers emotional trauma and medical expenses linked to the incident.

Tiwari pleaded guilty to one count of molestation and one count of causing distress through threatening behaviour. The court handed down the sentence on June 22, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports.

The stewardess was subjected to unwanted touching from the passenger

Court documents showed that Tiwari was travelling with four friends on a Singapore-bound flight in February.

The group reportedly behaved loudly throughout the journey. Female cabin crew members were met with exaggerated waving and laughter whenever they passed the aisle.

Before take-off, the stewardess approached the group to confirm meal selections. During the interaction, Tiwari stretched out his arm and brushed against her upper thigh.

The crew member was shocked by the contact. Instead of apologising, Tiwari and his friends just laughed. She then informed her supervisor about the incident and was advised to avoid serving that section of the cabin where possible.

The stewardess faced a second unwanted contact from the passenger

The matter worsened after meal service. While the stewardess was collecting trays and pushing a meal cart through the cabin, Tiwari suddenly leaned out from his seat and deliberately made contact with her from behind to outrage her modesty.

The unwanted contact left her distressed and upset. She immediately told him not to touch her, but rather than showing remorse, he just smirked. The reaction made the situation even more upsetting for the victim.

One of Tiwari’s friends laughed and remarked that he wanted to sit back and watch the situation unfold, treating the stewardess’ distress as entertainment.

When confronted by the chief flight stewardess, Tiwari denied wrongdoing and remained unapologetic.

The stewardess gets cornered in the aircraft galley by the passenger

The incident took an even more serious turn when the stewardess went to the galley to report what had happened. Tiwari followed her into the narrow workspace.

Court records showed that he stood extremely close to her. When she told him to keep his distance, he moved even closer, effectively cornering her.

The stewardess raised her voice and repeatedly told him to stop following her. She then moved back into the passenger cabin, but he continued trailing behind her. Passengers nearby witnessed the exchange.

The victim later sought help from the chief stewardess while visibly shaken, crying and trembling. Tiwari eventually backed away.

The flight captain reported the matter to the authorities before landing, and police arrested Tiwari upon the aircraft’s arrival at Changi Airport.

The passenger molested and intimidated the stewardess

Aircraft cabins are confined spaces where victims have limited options to remove themselves from uncomfortable or threatening situations. Cases involving misconduct against cabin crew are treated seriously.

The court heard that the harassment didn’t end after the molestation. The victim was also subjected to intimidation when she attempted to report the incident.

Prosecutors contended that the involvement of Tiwari’s friends, who laughed during parts of the ordeal, added to the victim’s distress and made the conduct more serious.

The prosecution sought a six-month jail term and compensation totalling about S$1,270, comprising S$1,000 for the victim’s emotional trauma and S$270.95 for medical expenses.

Under Singapore law, molestation carries a maximum penalty of three years’ jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of these punishments. For causing distress through threatening behaviour, offenders can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Cabin crew are the first to maintain safety and order on board a flight for many passengers. Incidents like this demonstrate the challenges they can face while carrying out their duties.

As air travel continues to recover and passenger numbers grow, respect for frontline staff isn’t optional. Cabin crew members are there to ensure passengers reach their destinations safely and deserve to work without fear of harassment, intimidation or abuse.