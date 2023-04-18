Bus driver breaks down in tears after windshield cracks, says he can’t afford to pay for damage

SINGAPORE: A video on TikTok of a bus driver weeping and clutching his head after the front windshield was badly cracked went viral, getting over two million views in a few days.

A TikTok user who goes by @rbtladwh00 posted the video showing the uncle with his head down on the steering wheel of the bus and a kind commuter who appeared to comfort him. The video also shows a female passenger with some tissues nearby.

The windshield was accidentally damaged after the driver braked suddenly, and the mishap caused him stress as he did not know how to pay for it.

“How to pay for this?” he said repeatedly.

The TikToker herself was the last to leave the bus, and she asked the driver if there was any way to help him cover the cost of the broken windshield.

His distress moved the TikToker to tears because the driver reminded her of her father.

The driver, Mr Abdullah, a Pasir Gudang resident, said he would accept financial help.

Many commenters were full of compassion for the uncle, with some even asking for ways to contribute to raising funds to help the driver pay for the damage.

Fortunately, on the following day, the TikTok user posted an update with some good news.

She said that the bus company shouldered the cost of the damage, which meant the uncle no longer needed to worry about it. He expressed his appreciation that funds were raised on his behalf.

The video was also shared on the Singapore Incidents Instagram account, which was captioned, “MY Bus Driver (who ferry commuters to SG/JB) broke down in tears after the bus front screen cracks. He said he can’t afford to pay the damage, a kind commuter tries to comfort him.” /TISG

