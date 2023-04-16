Home News 89-year-old elderly driver arrested for causing death of motorcyclist in Holland Road...

89-year-old elderly driver arrested for causing death of motorcyclist in Holland Road accident

Photo for illustrative purposes only (Freepik)
By Jewel Stolarchuk

The motorcyclist passed away in the hospital, according to the police.

SINGAPORE: An 89-year-old male driver has been arrested after his car crashed into a motorcycle, in a fatal accident that took place at the junction of Holland Road and Jalan Jelita.

The crash took place around 6.45pm on Thursday (13 Apr). The 30-year-old male motorcyclist was unconscious when he was conveyed to National University Hospital, while his female pillion rider, who is of the same age, was conscious when she was brought to the hospital.

The elderly car driver was arrested for careless driving causing death. Investigations are ongoing. /TISG

