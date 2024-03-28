Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won’s upcoming series, “Midnight Romance in Hagwon” (formerly known as “Graduation”), is gearing up for its highly anticipated debut!

Directed by Ahn Pan Seok, known for his successful romance dramas like “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “Secret Love Affair,” this new drama unfolds against the backdrop of Daechi, a neighbourhood synonymous with private education in Korea.

Unwavering dedication to helping student

The storyline revolves around an instructor’s unwavering dedication to helping a student, Lee Joon Ho (played by Wi Ha Joon), secure admission to a prestigious university.

In an unexpected twist, Lee Joon Ho returns to the academy as a novice instructor, driven by his enduring affection for his former teacher, Seo Hye Jin (portrayed by Jung Ryeo Won).

Jung Ryeo Won plays Seo Hye Jin, a seasoned lecturer with 14 years of experience characterized by her resilience and aversion to defeat.

Just as she contemplates past regrets, her former student, Lee Joon Ho, resurfaces, bringing unforeseen changes into her life.

Wi Ha Joon portrays Lee Joon Ho, now a rookie instructor whose presence disrupts the routine of his former mentor, Seo Hye Jin.

Despite opposition from Seo Hye Jin, Lee Joon Ho persistently seeks to reconnect with her, foregoing the security of a corporate job to return to the hagwon, where his life took a transformative turn.

Eagerly awaited romance

After confirming its premiere date on May 11, “Midnight Romance in Hagwon” teases viewers with a captivating first glimpse.

Seo Hye Jin and Lee Joon Ho share intense gazes under a shared umbrella amidst the rain-soaked alleyways of Daechi’s hagwon district.

Once a remarkable success story for Seo Hye Jin, Lee Joon Ho returns after a decade, evoking unfamiliar emotions in his former teacher and setting the stage for an eagerly awaited romance.

The production team promises a romance narrative akin to the gradual saturation of rainwater into parched earth, delivering heart-fluttering excitement for viewers.

Anticipation is high for the captivating synergy between Jung Ryeo Won, Wi Ha Joon, and director Ahn Pan Seok in “Midnight Romance in Hagwon,” scheduled to air every Saturday and Sunday starting May 11.