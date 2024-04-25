tvN’s upcoming romance drama “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon” has unveiled heart-fluttering stills featuring Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon!

Directed by Ahn Pan Seok, known for the acclaimed drama “Something in the Rain,” “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon” is set in Daechi, a neighbourhood famed for its private education centres in Korea.

Twist of fate

The storyline revolves around an instructor who tirelessly assists a student named Lee Joon Ho (Wi Ha Joon) in securing admission to a prestigious university.

In a twist of fate, Lee Joon Ho returns to the academy as a rookie instructor after leaving a large company. Even into adulthood, he is still fixated on his first love, his former academy teacher Seo Hye Jin (Jung Ryeo Won).

The newly released stills capture the subtle evolution of the relationship between Seo Hye Jin and her former student, Lee Joon Ho.

Despite being the protagonists of the “Miracle of Daechi” incident a decade ago, they appear to maintain their trust and friendship over time.

However, their dynamic turns unexpectedly when Lee Joon Ho becomes a new instructor at Daechi Chase, the academy where Seo Hye Jin teaches.

Nuanced emotion

As they now face each other as colleagues, there’s a nuanced emotion in the exchange of their gazes.

In one of the still images, Seo Hye Jin and Lee Joon Ho stand closely in a classroom with dimmed lights, heightening viewers’ anticipation for how their relationship will evolve.

Wi Ha Joon (real name Wi Hyun Yi) is a rising South Korean actor who’s gained international recognition in recent years.

In Squid Game, his portrayal of Hwang Jun Ho, the determined police officer infiltrating the deadly games, propelled him to global stardom.

Jung Ryeo Won, also known as Yoana Jung, is a South Korean-born Australian actress and former singer who has carved a successful path in the South Korean entertainment industry.

Her breakout role came in the hit television series “My Name Is Kim Sam-soon,” which propelled her to fame.