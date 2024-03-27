Celebrity

Park Hyun Sik set for main role in new K-drama “Treasure Island” led by ‘Military Prosecutor Doberman’ director

March 27, 2024

A report from a South Korean news outlet indicates that Park Hyung Sik is poised to take on the lead role in the forthcoming SBS drama “Treasure Island,” scripted by Lee Myung Hee, recognized for her work on the K-drama “Money Flower.”

Jin Chang Gyu will direct the series, celebrated for directing the popular series “Military Prosecutor Doberman.”

“Treasure Island” tells the story of a man who hacks 2 trillion won of political slush funds to survive. However, a clandestine organization becomes aware of the money, steals it from the man, and is left for dead.

Nonetheless, the man miraculously survives but suffers from amnesia, devoid of memories of his past.

Photo: Instagram/Park Hyung Sik

Role of Seo Dong Ju

Park Hyung Sik plays Seo Dong Ju in the drama. Seo Dong Ju is the head of the external cooperation team at the secretariat of the Daesan Group Chairman and is renowned for having an incredible photographic memory.

Despite being a loyal employee of Daesan, Seo Dong Ju harbours numerous ambitions, including aspirations of taking over Daesan when the opportunity arises.

With a mysterious family background adding complexity to his character, the storyline promises intrigue.

Amidst a trend of narratives centred around the succession within chaebol families, Park Hyung Sik’s portrayal of assuming control of a chaebol family brings an additional layer of intrigue, heightening anticipation for the audience.

Previously, K-pop idol

Before his acting career, Park Hyung Sik was a K-pop idol who debuted with the group ZE: A in 2010. He has starred in numerous popular K-dramas, such as “The Heirs,” “High Society,” and “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.”

Yet, his breakthrough came with his notable portrayal in “Strong Girl Bong Soon” in 2017. Park Hyung Sik starred in the leading role in the South Korean version of the American legal drama ‘Suits’ in 2018.

Following his military service, he featured in the apocalyptic K-drama series “Happiness” in 2021 alongside Han Hyo Joo, which garnered high ratings.

Recently, in 2024, he appeared in the medical drama “Doctor Slump,” starring alongside Park Shin Hye. Additionally, he has been cast as the lead in the upcoming film “Desperado,” directed by Jang Hoon, renowned for “Taxi Driver.”

ByLydia Koh

