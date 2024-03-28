Celebrity

Kim Soo Hyun’s appearance fee for “Queen of Tears” sparks concern in the entertainment industry

ByLydia Koh

March 28, 2024

Amid the widespread acclaim for the television series ‘Queen of Tears’ on tvN, starring actor Kim Soo Hyun in a prominent role, there has been considerable focus on his compensation package.

Reportedly, Kim Soo Hyun negotiated a fee of 5 billion won for his involvement in ‘Queen of Tears’, spanning 16 episodes. This translates to more than 300 million won per episode, sparking interest within the entertainment industry.

Photo: Instagram/tvN drama

Speculation among industry insiders

Recent media reports erroneously claimed Kim Soo Hyun earned 800 million won per episode for his role in ‘Queen of Tears’, but these figures were debunked.

Notably, his compensation for this project is lower than he received for his previous endeavour, ‘One Day’, prompting speculation among industry insiders.

The escalating salaries of actors have become a source of concern for production companies, given the strain they impose on budgets.

Kim Soo Hyun’s reported earnings of 500 million won per episode for ‘One Ordinary Day’ garnered significant attention. However, his agency refrained from disclosing specific details regarding his compensation.

See also  'Queen of Tears' Lee Joo Bin talks about her role and how she "didn't think of her as a villain"

Substantial production budget

‘Queen of Tears’, penned by Park Ji Eun, is renowned for its substantial production budget of 40 billion won. Of this total, 5 billion won, equivalent to one-eighth, was designated for Kim Soo Hyun’s role in the drama.

The sixth episode of ‘Queen of Tears’ aired on March 24, KST, achieved its highest viewership rating thus far, reaching 14.1% (according to Nielsen Korea’s nationwide standard).

Episode 7 is slated to premiere on March 30 at 9:20 PM KST and promises to continue captivating audiences with its compelling narrative.

One of the highest-paid actors in South Korea, Kim Soo Hyun known for his talent and versatility. He’s won numerous awards including four Baeksang Arts Awards and two Grand Bell Awards.

His dramas, “Dream High” (2011), “Moon Embracing the Sun” (2012), and “My Love from the Star” (2013-2014), gained him immense popularity across Asia and solidified his status as a Hallyu star.

See also  Mimi Kung's son looks just like Kim Soo Hyun, according to netizens

‘Queen of Tears’ centres around a married couple, Baek Hyun Woo (played by Kim Soo Hyun) and Hong Hae In (played by Kim Ji Won), facing a marital crisis.

Their seemingly perfect world gets shaken, and they must navigate their relationship through challenges.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

BTS’s J-Hope spreads his compassionate sunshine to abandoned dogs, donates pet food, and improves pet care centre’s poor conditions

October 7, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

YouTuber Tzuyang returns to Mukbang: Ready to feast again after 3-month hiatus

October 5, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

Late Lee Sun Kyun posthumously honored with Korean Film Achievement Award

October 3, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Technology

Penang, Selangor, and Johor to spearhead Malaysia’s global tech hub transformation with semiconductors and data centres to boost economy

October 8, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Malaysia

JB braces for surge in SG visitors post-VEP introduction

October 8, 2024 Gemma Iso
In the Hood

“She scolded me” — Woman says she got told off for asking a bus passenger not to put “her socks cladded feet on seats, handles, and armrests”

October 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singapore’s Pan Pacific Orchard Hotel takes the crown as the world’s ultimate skyscraper sensation

October 8, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.