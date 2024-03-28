Amid the widespread acclaim for the television series ‘Queen of Tears’ on tvN, starring actor Kim Soo Hyun in a prominent role, there has been considerable focus on his compensation package.

Reportedly, Kim Soo Hyun negotiated a fee of 5 billion won for his involvement in ‘Queen of Tears’, spanning 16 episodes. This translates to more than 300 million won per episode, sparking interest within the entertainment industry.

Speculation among industry insiders

Recent media reports erroneously claimed Kim Soo Hyun earned 800 million won per episode for his role in ‘Queen of Tears’, but these figures were debunked.

Notably, his compensation for this project is lower than he received for his previous endeavour, ‘One Day’, prompting speculation among industry insiders.

The escalating salaries of actors have become a source of concern for production companies, given the strain they impose on budgets.

Kim Soo Hyun’s reported earnings of 500 million won per episode for ‘One Ordinary Day’ garnered significant attention. However, his agency refrained from disclosing specific details regarding his compensation.

Substantial production budget

‘Queen of Tears’, penned by Park Ji Eun, is renowned for its substantial production budget of 40 billion won. Of this total, 5 billion won, equivalent to one-eighth, was designated for Kim Soo Hyun’s role in the drama.

The sixth episode of ‘Queen of Tears’ aired on March 24, KST, achieved its highest viewership rating thus far, reaching 14.1% (according to Nielsen Korea’s nationwide standard).

Episode 7 is slated to premiere on March 30 at 9:20 PM KST and promises to continue captivating audiences with its compelling narrative.

One of the highest-paid actors in South Korea, Kim Soo Hyun known for his talent and versatility. He’s won numerous awards including four Baeksang Arts Awards and two Grand Bell Awards.

His dramas, “Dream High” (2011), “Moon Embracing the Sun” (2012), and “My Love from the Star” (2013-2014), gained him immense popularity across Asia and solidified his status as a Hallyu star.

‘Queen of Tears’ centres around a married couple, Baek Hyun Woo (played by Kim Soo Hyun) and Hong Hae In (played by Kim Ji Won), facing a marital crisis.

Their seemingly perfect world gets shaken, and they must navigate their relationship through challenges.