G-Dragon, who has significantly impacted musicians and artists worldwide, appears to have ventured into the maritime industry with the introduction of the “G. Dragon” container ship.

Followers were excited to learn about the unveiling of this vessel, which was constructed in China and flew the Liberian flag.

Measuring 172 meters in length and boasting a gross tonnage of 18,680 metric tons, it currently sails through Southeast Asian waters, traversing from Vietnam to the Philippines.

Despite the mystery surrounding the ship’s owners, could it be that they may deeply admire the K-Pop icon, as they’ve named a multimillion-dollar ship after him?

Anticipating his return with new music

While fans celebrate this unique homage, they ponder G-Dragon’s musical pursuits. Although his influence remains strong, fans eagerly anticipate his return with new music.

The unveiling of the G-Dragon container ship has ignited anticipation among fans, who hope it signifies the imminent release of G-Dragon’s eagerly awaited album.

Whether through music, art, or unconventional gestures like maritime tributes, G-Dragon’s influence persists in surpassing boundaries and making a lasting impact on the global stage.

King of K-pop

G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, is a hugely influential figure in K-pop. G-Dragon is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer.

He’s best known as the legendary leader of the boy band Big Bang, but he also has a successful solo career. He’s nicknamed the “King of K-pop” due to his immense popularity and impact on the genre.

He has numerous awards, including the Artist of the Year from the Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Born in Seoul in 1988, G-Dragon started young, joining a group called Little Roo’Ra at the age of six.

Though that group disbanded, his talent was recognized, and he trained under SM Entertainment for several years before joining YG Entertainment, the company that would launch him to stardom.

BigBang debuted in 2006 and quickly became one of the best-selling boy bands in the world, known for their catchy music and trendsetting style. G-Dragon was a major creative force in the group, writing and producing many of their hits.