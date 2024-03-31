On March 27, KST, Key from SHINee appeared in a new YouTube spin-off series produced by the creators of Yoo Jae Suk’s ‘Just An Excuse’, named ‘This Month’s Gyewon’.

In this episode, Key visited the dormitory of a 5th generation boy group to examine the wardrobe items of the rookie idols.

Upon entering the dorm, Key remarked, “It’s been a while since I’ve been in an idol dormitory. It’s a mixture of good and bad scents, evoking a sense of nostalgia.”

While going through the boy group’s closet, Key noticed several graphic tees featuring logos of iconic rock bands. He elaborated, “These are the shirts you buy because they seem appealing, but ultimately, they’re only worn during practice sessions.”

Never intended for public viewing

In response to the producers’ observation about the cleanliness of current idol choreography practice videos compared to the past, Key commented, “Do you know why that is? In the past, we never intentionally shared choreography videos ourselves; they were all leaked without consent.

They were never intended for public viewing. If we wanted to present ourselves that way, Taemin wouldn’t have worn his unique barcode shirt, and I wouldn’t have tied my bangs on top of my head. We were newcomers!”

Key further elaborated, “However, because those leaked videos gained viral attention, by the next generation, choreography practice videos became their own form of content.”

Five-member group

SHINee is a boy band from South Korea, established by SM Entertainment in 2008. Originally a five-member group, they comprised Onew, Jonghyun, Key, Minho, and Taemin. Tragically, Jonghyun passed away in 2017.

The remaining members continue honouring his memory and promoting him as a group.

They’re known for their versatile sound, incorporating K-pop, R&B, EDM, and hip-hop influences. They had a more R&B-focused sound early in their career, but they’ve since experimented with different styles.

Key, whose real name is Kim Ki-bum, is a multi-talented member of the K-pop boy group SHINee. In 2018, he embarked on his solo career, debuting with the single “Forever Yours.”