Meghan Markle and Prince Harry expecting second child

- Advertisement -

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their second child, their representative announced on Valentine’s Day (Feb 14). The royal couple posted a black and white image of themselves under a tree smiling with Markle, 39, showing off a baby bump. The representative said that they can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother and that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.

In March last year, Meghan and Harry, 36, who is Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson, quit front-line royal duties. They relocated to California. The news they are expecting a second child follows Markle’s disclosure in The New York Times in November that she had suffered a miscarriage in July. A Buckingham Palace representative said that Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well.

The photo was taken by the couple’s friend, Misan Harriman, who wrote on Twitter that he was at their wedding, witnessed the love story begin, and he is honoured to capture its growth.

The Sussexes’ departure from Britain ast year, dubbed Megxit by the British media, was a far cry from 2018 when they tied the knot in a ceremony at Windsor Castle watched around the world, noted the New Straits Times on Feb 15.

- Advertisement -

The mood soured as news circulated about a feud between Harry and his brother, Prince William, second in line to the throne. Since their departure, the Sussexes have launched several legal cases against news outlets alleging invasion of privacy, including one that ended on Thursday with a victory against Associated Newspapers in the UK. The cases led to criticism from some as the couple are also launching themselves into the public eye with high-profile commercial projects.

A year ago, the couple launched a non-profit organisation named Archewell after giving up the name “Sussex Royal” as part of the terms of departure from front-line royal duties. They began a few ventures, including signing a deal with Spotify to produce content that is “uplifting and entertaining”. A contract worth tens of millions of dollars was signed with Netflix to produce “impactful” films and series.

Markle complained about the invasion of privacy. The former TV actress described the past trolling of her as “almost unsurvivable”. In 2016, Harry issued an unprecedented statement denouncing “the racial undertones of comment pieces” and “the sexism and racism” of social media trolls. Stress from tabloids has haunted Harry throughout his life and he blames them for the death of his mother, Princess Diana. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s news came days after Princess Eugenie, a granddaughter of the queen, gave birth to a baby boy.

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg