Romeo Beckham’s girfriend Mia Regan is not a fan of his eagle tattoo

Florida — Romeo Beckham recently showed off a huge tattoo of an eagle on his calf after getting treated to the body art as a birthday present. Despite Beckham’s fondness for the tattoo and his often sharing photos of it on social media, his girlfriend Mia Regan, 18, is not that happy. The model told Beckham during a recent Instagram Live that she does not think that tattooing is good for him and his bloodstream. Daily Mail UK reported, quoting The Sun, that the duo talked about his new tattoo on Instagram and Beckham told his fans that it was a birthday gift.

Regan, who has been seeing Beckham since September 2019, said that she is not overly keen on tattoos for health reasons. It is said that the budding footballer may have been tattooed by the Los Angeles tattoo artist Doctor Woo, who has also done work for celebrities like Adele and Miley Cyrus. Beckham seems to be following his father’s love for tattoos.

He revealed the large tattoo on his calf while training with the Inter Miami academy players in Florida in January. It looks like a large eagle flying and the design is not dissimilar to the realistic work carried out at his father David’s tattoo studio of choice, the Hollywood’s Shamrock Social Club. It also resembles the eagle tattoo inked beneath David’s left armpit, albeit on a notably smaller scale.

Romeo is also believed to have gone under the needle on another occasion for he revealed a small tattoo on his ribcage while on holiday with his family in Greece last August.

Besides Romeo, another Beckham child who likes body art is his older brother, 21-year-old Brooklyn, who has collected a number of tattoos since his 18th birthday in 2017.

David Beckham, 45, is believed to have more than 60 designs inked across his body. Many of them are tributes to his wife Victoria and their four children. David has his children’s names inked as well as a drawing from daughter Harper, nine, on the palm of his hand and the number 99 – a reference to Manchester United’s treble-winning season – on his little finger.

David also has tattoos that include a religious scene — Jesus being carried by three cherubs, believed to represent him and his three sons — a scene of a woman in a forest on the right side of his chest and an image of Jesus below his ribcage. David started collecting tattoos in 1999 after the birth of his oldest son, Brooklyn.

Speaking about how he chooses his designs, the star previously explained: ‘They’re about the important people in my life, who I want to have with me always.’

The family are currently in Florida ahead of the new MLS season, which has yet to be given a formal launch date as the United States continues to grapple with the impact of COVID-19. /TISG

