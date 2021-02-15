Song Joong Ki opens Instagram account

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Descendants of the Sun actor Song Joong Ki has just opened an official Instagram account. His agency HiSTORY D&C announced the good news on February 14.

The agency posted Song’s photo with a message, “Knock! Knock! A sweeter gift than chocolate has arrived. Actor Song Joong Ki has opened an official Instagram account.”

The first three posts on Song Joong Ki’s official Instagram account revealed different sides of him behind the scenes, as reported by Allkpop on February 15.

As of February 15, he has close to 500,000 followers on Instagram.

Born on September 19, 1985, Song Joong Ki is a South Korean actor. He rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010) and the variety show Running Man (2010–2011) as one of the original cast members. Since then, he played a diverse spectrum of roles in the television series The Innocent Man (2012), Descendants of the Sun (2016) and Arthdal Chronicles (2019), as well as the box office hits A Werewolf Boy (2012) and The Battleship Island (2017)—both on the list of highest-grossing films in South Korea.

Song was Gallup Korea’s Actor of the Year in 2017. He was first included in the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list in 2013 placing seventh, and subsequently ranking second in 2017, and eighth in 2018. The success of his works internationally established him as a top Hallyu star and one of the highest-paid actors in South Korea.

Song made his acting debut in the 2008 period film A Frozen Flower. The following year, he appeared in the couple-swapping segment “Believe in the Moment” of omnibus Five Senses of Eros and continued to take on small but notable roles in Triple and Will It Snow for Christmas?.

Song also became a regular host of KBS Friday music programme Music Bank from 2009 to 2010. He then appeared in the 2010 medical drama OB & GY, and animal movie sequel Hearty Paws 2.

Song’s breakout role came in the fusion historical drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal where he played the role of an 18th-century Joseon-era rich, indolent playboy. Despite stable but unspectacular ratings, the drama became a cult hit and his on-screen “bromance” with a then-unknown Yoo Ah-in was popular with viewers. Song also joined the cast of variety program Running Man from 2010 to 2011.

You can follow actor Song Joong Ki’s Instagram below.

