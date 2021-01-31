Entertainment Celebrity Mandy Moore learns of pregnancy in a most unexpected way

Moore was fully prepared to go for surgery in order to try for a baby, but was pleasantly surprised to find she was already pregnant.

Mandy Moore is pregnant with a baby boy. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Entertainment
Hollywood — Singer-actress Mandy Moore is pregnant with her first child with her spouse Taylor Goldsmith. Even though she is excited to be pregnant, she did not expect that it would happen so soon.

Moore told Romper that her pregnancy was “unexpected” because her doctors suspected she had endometriosis. Endometriosis is a chronic reproductive condition that occurs when tissue similar to – but not the same as- the uterine lining grows elsewhere in the body.

Moore said that she was fully prepared to go have surgery. She added that it was nice to have a plan and to know, “OK, well this is why I haven’t been pregnant yet.” As the Crush hitmaker started to get ready for the surgery, she realised that she did not need it, as reported by Buzzfeed on January 29. Moore found out she was pregnant with a baby boy.

Taylor Goldsmith and Mandy Moore are expecting their first baby together. Picture: YouTube

“I guess I understand why doctors tell you, like, ‘Oh, just try for a year, and then if nothing happens, you can start sort of investigating,'” Moore said. “But I was like, man, I wish I had known before. It would have been a game-changer had I had that information.” Moore is now getting ready to welcome her first child with Goldsmith. The singer-actress said she wants to “raise an intelligent, feminist, loving, compassionate young man, who respects women and who understands boundaries.”

With parents like Moore and Goldsmith, their baby will be compassionate, without a doubt.

Born on April 10, 1984, Amanda Leigh “Mandy” Moore is an American singer, songwriter, actress and voice actress. She rose to fame with her debut single, “Candy”, which peaked at number 41 on the Billboard Hot 100. Her debut studio album, So Real (1999), received a platinum certification from the RIAA. The title single from her second studio album, I Wanna Be With You (2000), became Moore’s first top 30 song in the U.S., peaking at number 24 on the Hot 100. Moore subsequently released the studio albums Mandy Moore (2001), Coverage (2003), Wild Hope (2007), Amanda Leigh (2009) and Silver Landings (2020).

