Meghan Markle to remain in the US this year, while Prince Harry visits the UK

USA — While Prince Harry has several planned visits to the UK later this year, his wife Meghan Markle may not return together with him.

It is unlikely she will accompany the prince at a number of functions this summer, although the move is not said to be a snub. Insiders said the decision has been made for several reasons and her absence will avoid the inevitable public and media hype a joint appearance would bring, as reported by Mirror UK via Daily Mail.

A source told Daily Mail that the choice was a personal and practical one made by the couple but it would certainly help officials navigate what is likely to be a fairly tricky situation. Sources also highlighted that the matter is still very much up in the air due to the ongoing global pandemic and other factors.

It is believed that Prince Harry, 36, will return to UK to visit his family in June and July when his grandfather Prince Philip turns 100 and a statue erected in tribute to his late mother Diana is unveiled.

Last year in a caustic split dubbed ‘Megxit’, the couple famously quit Britain and their roles as working royals. They had a final official engagement at Westminster Abbey in March where Prince Harry and his brother Prince William were seen to barely acknowledge each other.

The Sussexes moved to North America with son Archie, one, after leaving Britain and have since secured lucrative deals with powerhouse companies like Netflix and Spotify. The prince is expected to stay at Frogmore House upon his return, reports suggest, which the couple have lent to Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank.

Since November 2019, Harry, Meghan and Archie have been living in North America, first Canada and then California. In early March last year, the couple returned to the UK for a final round of official engagements and meetings while Archie, who will turn two in May did not join them. Since he was six months old, Archie has not seen any of his British relatives. /TISG

