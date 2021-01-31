Yoo Sun showers praise on YoonA for her bright and courteous personality

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Korean actress Yoo Sun recently showed her special affection and fondness for Girls’ Generation member YoonA. Yoo Sun uploaded photos shot with YoonA at the filming set of the drama Hush on her Instagram on Jan 29.

As reported on Allkpop on Jan 30, the two close friends posed for the camera shoulder to shoulder in the photos. Yoo Sun also showered praise for YoonA saying, “A photo with YoonA on the last day of filming. I understand why people talk so highly of YoonA; She always brightened up the film set with her bright smile and courteous attitude.”

The actress continued to write, “She’s such a loveable junior who always puts forth the effort and has good manners. I already miss my team,” openly sharing her affection for YoonA.

Both actresses star in the JTBC drama, Hush, which is currently airing on Fridays and Saturdays.

Born on May 30, 1990, Im Yoon-ah, known mononymously as YoonA, is a South Korean singer and actress. After training for five years, she debuted as a member of girl group Girls’ Generation (and later its subgroup Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG) in August 2007, which went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea and one of South Korea’s most popular girl groups worldwide.

Apart from her group’s activities, YoonA has participated in various television dramas, notably You Are My Destiny (2008), which marked her career breakthrough and earned her the Best New Actress awards at the 23rd KBS Drama Awards and the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards.

YoonA has since achieved further public attention and acting acclaim with a variety of role-types in Love Rain (2012), Prime Minister & I (2013), The K2 (2016) and The King in Love (2017). Her film work includes Confidential Assignment (2017) and Exit (2019), both of which are among the highest-grossing films in South Korea, the latter being her first leading role. /TISG

