Malaysian actress Janna Nick apologises for mocking K-pop star

Kuala Lumpur — Blinks (fans of BLACKPINK) and netizens were furious when Malaysian actress Janna Nick mocked BLACKPINK member Lisa by naming a character in her telefilm Lisa Blackpig. Janna has since apologised for her action. The actress, whose real name is Nurul Jannah Muner, is the director and producer of Delen, which includes an “attention-seeking” antagonist named after the K-pop singer.

In a virtual press conference on Feb 25, Nick apologised following a backlash against an Instagram post in which the character was introduced. “As the director and producer of the telefilm Delen, I take responsibility and apologise to all who were offended and hurt by the (Instagram) caption,” said the 25-year-old.

But Nick’s lawyer, Ben Syazmin, said his client will be pursuing legal action against those who “slandered” her on social media. The lawyer justified the existence of the Lisa Blackpig character by claiming that she is a “tribute” to BLACKPINK’s Lisa.

“Lisa Blackpig does not represent Lisa from BLACKPINK in any way.

“She is a tribute to Lisa from BLACKPINK as the movie character could never be on the same level as her (BLACKPINK’s Lisa),” said Ben.

Hashtags #JannaNickGoingToJailParty and #JannaNickIsGoingToJail topped Malaysian Twitter trends list on Monday as angry K-pop fans took to social media to slam Nick for mocking Lisa. K-pop fans were also enraged when an old video of Nick laughing at the death of Shinee singer Jonghyun in 2017 also resurfaced amidst the backlash.

According to Malay Mail Online, Nick lodged a report with the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on Monday against individuals for allegedly defaming her and staining her reputation as an actress.

Born on June 1, 1995, Nurul Jannah binti Muner, known professionally as Janna Nick, is a Malaysian actress and singer. She is known for her roles in television films such as Syurga Nur, Kau Aku Kita, Suami Tanpa Cinta and My Coffee Prince. She began her feature film debut with Kimchi Untuk Awak (2017).

In 2016, Nick began her music career with the release of her debut single, “Mungkin Saja”, followed by her follow-up single, “Akan Bercinta”. /TISG

