Bella Hadid looking for the man who helped her when she fell on runway

New York — Supermodel Bella Hadid usually makes walking on the catwalk look like a piece of cake, but sometimes accidents do happen. During the New York Fashion Week back in 2016, Hadid had a small mishap on the runway. At the start, Hadid strutted her stuff in the Michael Kors show, dressed in an embellished knee-length dress and some major platform heels. However, things took a turn when she stumbled on the concrete runway, right in front of a group of photographers.

Fortunately, the supermodel was not hurt and was able to get back up and finish the show. She can even look back on it and laugh, said Buzzfeed on Feb 26.

“Guys I’m a professional break dancer now I forgot to tell u,” Hadid tweeted at the time, which has since been deleted. Now, almost four years later, the supermodel wants to thank the photographer who reached out a hand to help her after the tumble and happened to be the only one to do so. Hadid asked on Instagram if someone could help her find the man. “God bless his soul,” she added, saying she wanted to thank him personally for being the only one to offer her a hand in a time of need.

Hadid added a crown to the man’s head in the Instagram story. Everyone else at that time was trying to get the money shot. Although the identity of the mystery photographer is still unknown, one thing’s for sure: small acts of kindness leave a big impression.

Isabella Khair Hadid, better known as Bella Hadid is an American model. In 2016, she was voted “Model of the Year” by industry professionals for Models.com.

Hadid was born on Oct 9, 1996 in Washington, D.C. to real-estate developer Mohamed Hadid and former model Yolanda Hadid (née van den Herik), and was raised in Los Angeles, California. Her mother is Dutch, and her father Palestinian. Through her father, she claims descent from Daher Al Omer, Prince of Nazareth and the Sheik of Galilee. Hadid has two siblings, an older sister named Gigi, who is also a model, and a younger brother, Anwar. She has two older half-sisters, Marielle and Alana, from her father’s side. /TISG

