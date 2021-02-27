BLACKPINK named ambassadors for UN Climate Change Conference

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Top Korean girl group BLACKPINK has been appointed advocates for the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

BLACKPINK members attended a formal appointment ceremony at the British Ambassador’s residence in Seoul on Feb 25 where they received a personal letter written by the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Johnson congratulated the quartet on the success of their recent video raising awareness about climate change, reported Soompi on Feb 26.

He wrote: “Your recent video ‘Climate Action in Your Area #COP26’ was a huge success, being viewed over 10 million times across social media platforms. Climate change is the most important issue of our time… it is fantastic that you have chosen this moment to lend your voices to this critical issue.”

Simon Smith, the British Ambassador to South Korea, commented, “The British Embassy Seoul is thrilled to be working with BLACKPINK and YG Entertainment ahead of COP26. We need to act now to protect our planet for future generations. We hope all the BLINKs around the world will join us on this journey.”

BLINKs are BLACKPINK fans.

Meanwhile, the members of BLACKPINK remarked, “The first step is to educate ourselves about climate change. We need to know what’s happening, because it affects all of us. We want to learn more, and we hope our fans do too.”

The UN Climate Change Conference, bringing together world leaders, is set to take place in the United Kingdom in November this year.

BLACKPINK, a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consists of four members — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa. They are 23 to 25 years old. The group debuted in August 2016 with their first album entitled Square One. The BLACKPINK members co-write and co-produce their own music, which includes a wide range of genres.

BLACKPINK is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with “Ice Cream” (2020), and on the Billboard 200, peaking at number two with The Album (2020). /TISG

