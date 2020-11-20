BTS and BLACKPINK are top male and female groups according to netizens

- Advertisement -

Netizens are starting to review the year 2020 as the year-end draws to a close. A netizen has claimed that BTS and BLACKPINK are undoubtedly the top male and female groups in K-pop and decided to gather information about their achievements this year.

The year 2020 has been eventful for everyone but it was the year that BTS and BLACKPINK had set various new records. These two idol groups have been known as the most popular K-pop groups but 2020 benchmarks various achievements made by the group.

BTS topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart while BLACKPINK was the first girl group to have an album that sold more than a million copies. In February this year, BTS released their fourth full-length album Map of the Soul: 7. Their weekly album sales hit 3,378,633 copies sold with total album sales reaching 4,332,207 copies. Map of the Soul:7 hit the number 1 album spot and it sold the most copies this year.

The album also hit number 1 on the Billboard 200 and topped the charts in five major countries including the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. BTS then released the English digital single Dynamite which broke the record in K-pop history as the first Korean artist to reach the top spot on Billboard’s HOT 100. BTS broke multiple records with the single and Dynamite became the fastest music video to reach 600 million views on YouTube.

- Advertisement -

BTS has solidified their titles as the number one K-pop boy group as they have set a great milestone in 2020. As for BLACKPINK, the girl group also broke many records in 2020. BLACKPINK released two singles and their first full-length album, The Album. How You Like That was released in June 2020 and it set a record of being the fastest music video from a K-pop girl group to reach 600 million views on YouTube.

BLACKPINK ranked 13th on Billboard’s HOT100 after releasing the single Ice Cream with Selena Gomez in August. In October, the girl group released their first full-length album and BLACKPINK became the first girl group to sell more than a million copies. The Album also ranked number 2 on the Billboard 200 chart which is a new record set by a K-pop idol girl group.

BLACKPINK and BTS are the top groups in K-pop history according to netizens as they have both set multiple new records globally.

Netizens’ Comments:

“Who can deny this fact?”

“I totally agree they are the two top groups.”

“Yeah all their numbers are so high so who can argue against this?”

“I’m not a K-Pop fan but I totally agree to this.”

“Both teams are awesome, they are the unbeatable top two groups.”

“Both groups are getting better and better every year.”

“Is there anything to argue about this?”

“I thought the top girl group would be TWICE.”

“BTS is at another level. lol.”

“If you deny this truth, you’re just denying reality. lol.”

“I didn’t think BLACKPINK would be this big.”

Please follow and like us: