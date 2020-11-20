Meghan Markle was ‘head over heels’ in love with former husband

- Advertisement -

Meghan Markle’s half brother Thomas Markle Jnr said that the Suits actress was “head over heels” in love with her former husband Trevor Engelson.

Thomas remembered seeing the couple at his and Meghan’s grandmother Doris’ funeral. He told royal biographer Andrew Morton: “She was completely head over heels and seemed really happy when I saw them together, despite the sad circumstances. They seemed extremely happy together.”

Trevor is a Hollywood producer and agent. The couple met in 2004 and lived together in Los Angeles. In 2011, they got married at a beautiful wedding in Jamaica with their friends and family. During that time Meghan’s paternal grandmother Doris was sick and Meghan regularly visited before she passed on that year. Doris’ funeral was the first time a few of the Markle family had met Trevor.

Meghan and Trevor’s wedding coincided with Meghan relocating to Toronto to film Suits which she starred in for seven seasons. The long-distance including their opposing personalities eventually wore them down and they divorced in 2013. It was reported that Meghan sent her rings back to Trevor in the post. Although Thomas commented earlier that the couple seemed very happy at the funeral, he admitted that he had some reservations about the relationship then.

- Advertisement -

He told Express.co.uk: “I met Trevor two or three times before my grandmother’s funeral ‒ he’s a really good guy, really nice guy.

“But then at my grandmother’s funeral I saw this side of Meghan, like scowling at him and him cowering like a puppy dog and doing what he’s told.

“And really just treating him like… and he worshipped the ground she walked on.”

Even though they had close to a decade-long relationship and Meghan’s rose to royal stardom, Trevor has never talked to the media about her. However, according to Mr Morton’s 2018 biography ‘Meghan: A Hollywood Princess’, he had been shocked by the break-up and still felt bitterly about it after five years.

One of Meghan’s oldest friends, Ninaki Priddy reportedly told writer Rebecca Hardy: “It was such a surprise for Trevor that even at a distance of five years, he can barely contain his anger.

“The normally affable laid-back New Yorker switching gear from his usual ‘hi bro, how’s it going?’ to a cold fury when her name comes into the conversation.”

This is backed up by Thomas’ claim that Trevor told him never to mention Meghan’s name to him.

He told Express.co.uk: “I even talked to Trevor a couple of times on a project I was trying to put together and he said ‘I’ll talk to you, but don’t ever mention her name because I’ll hang up on you. I don’t want to hear her name. Period.’”

Thomas added that he could not understand the break-up, because Trevor was a man “who would have given her everything”.

He claimed Trevor had “plenty of money”, a successful production company and treated Meghan well.

After the divorce, Meghan dated restauranter Cory Vitiello for two years before meeting Prince Harry in London in 2016.

In 2018, Meghan and Harry had their fairytale wedding, had their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019 and at the beginning of this year stepped down as senior royals.

Meanwhile, Trevor married dietician Tracey Kurland in California last year.